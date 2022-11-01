PASADENA– On a beautiful, Chamber of Commerce Autumn evening , the NO. 12 UCLA Bruins crushed the Stanford Cardinal, 38-13 on Saturday, October 29 at the Rose Bowl. Bruins star Running Back Zach Charbonnet matched his career high with 198 rushing yards while finding the end zone three times in this impressive victory.

Fans and college football pundits we’re curious to see how the Bruins would rebound after last week’s 45-30 loss to Oregon up in Eugene, well UCLA showed no lingering side effects from the loss. At (7-1) overall it is UCLA’s best start since 2005.

A transfer from Michigan, Zach Charbonnet alongside Bruins Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has rejuvenated the UCLA football program. The Bruins program are blessed to have such a remarkable, modest young man in the backfield. Stanford allowed UCLA 324 yards on the ground, 7.2 yards a carry.

“I thought that Zach played outstanding today, he’s a three down back,” said UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly postgame. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 249 scrimmage yards, including 199 passing yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Let’s not forget the Bruins ferocious defense. Stanford was confident after a two game-winning streak, but UCLA did not allow Stanford to score a touchdown until late in the 4th quarter, when the outcome of the game had long been decided.

UCLA scored on their first four drives, the play of the game occurred when Kazmeir Allen broke one loose for a thrilling 72-yard touchdown burst. After this convincing victory UCLA might climb back in the top 10.

The Bruins beat Stanford at the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2006. Next week, UCLA faces Arizona State in Tempe.

Looming large on the calendar is a November 19 showdown with the cross town rival USC Trojans. It will almost certainly have PAC-12 Championship implications. The Rose Bowl will be a sea of red and blue during this pivotal matchup.