WESTWOOD─ On Monday, June 15, University of California, Los Angeles announced its plan for the 2020-21 academic year. UCLA, along with other California institutions, closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCLA Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter stated: “The health of our students, staff, and faculty is of paramount importance and guides our planning process… As previously announced, the UCLA COVID-19 Future Planning Task Force has been hard at work, identifying options and recommendations for the fall. I appreciate their thoughtful work, the options they presented, and their recommendations.”

When students return in the fall, UCLA approximates that 15-20% of its courses will be offered in-person and on-campus. These will be laboratory, performing arts, and health field courses that will adhere to a hybrid format. Student housing will be available in limited quantities, it will prioritize student’s financial need and distance from campus. There will also be rooms set aside for quarantine or isolation, if needed.

Strict infection-control procedures will be in place, including physical distancing, de-densifying classrooms, frequent cleaning of classrooms and facilities, and the wearing of face coverings. Daily symptom checks will be required for those coming to and living on campus, as well as testing for COVID-19.

However, these procedures are subject to change based on public health recommendations.

“We must remain flexible and ready to pivot… UCLA is collaborating closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which has been providing valuable guidance at every step of this process,” said Carter.

UC Merced, UC Irvine, and USC have released similar reopening details. UC San Diego will announce its on Friday, June 19.