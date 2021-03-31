INDIANAPOLIS, IN—UCLA advances to the Final Four continuing their historic run through March Madness on Tuesday, March 30, as the No.11 seed UCLA Bruins pulled off another upset defeating the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines, 51-49 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bruins guard, Johnny Juzang was brilliant, torching Michigan with 28 points, his fantastic shooting kept the Bruins in the game early.

“Nobody believed in us, that’s how this team likes it,” said UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin. The small crowd was pro Michigan, but very loud. The Bruins trailed by seven early before Juzang went on a tear, scoring every jumper in sight scoring 12 consecutive points. UCLA held on to a four point lead at the half..

Early in the second half, Juzang suffered a twisted ankle which allowed Michigan to claw back in the game. A seesaw battle ensued as both teams showed defensive grit, and the outcome was not decided until the Final buzzer. Point Guard Tyger Campbell added 11 points in the shocking upset.

UCLA’s defense was dominant, holding the Wolverines to 39 percent from the field. Michigan went ice cold down the stretch, missing their final eight shots, including a pair of potential game winning 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

UCLA has reached their 19th appearance in the Final Four in the school’s history, their first since 2008. Awaiting them next is the juggernaut, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs. Armed with loads of talent it will take another monumental effort to advance for the Bruins. USC on the other side of the bracket lost 85-66 to the now 30-0 Zags.

Tipoff is set for 5:34 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 win or lose UCLA basketball is back!