BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, May 8, the Beverly Hills Police Department posted on its Facebook page the celebration of Class #8 from the Citizen Police Academy.

Thy graduated last week at the Greystone Mansion after an eight-week deep dive into the police department. The class learned about the K-9 Unit, SWAT, Defensive Tactics, Crime Lab, and Range Day, and even participated in a Ride-Along among other activities.

Beverly Hills residents interested in the Fall class can learn more information at https://linktr.ee/bhpd_90210.

Established in 2015, the Citizen Police Academy (CPA) was established in 2015 and was created with the mission to foster trust and communication by educating the Beverly Hills community in the daily aspects of law enforcement. The application period for the Fall 2024 class will be July 18 to August 13. To be notified about the next application period or to learn more about the program email aguvlekjian@beverlyhills.org.

CPA Schedule

Classes run from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Fall 2024 Classes

-Thursday, September 5 (mandatory attendance)

-Thursday, September 12

-Thursday, September 19

-Tuesday, September 24

-Thursday, September 26

-Sunday, September 29 (Range Day)

-Tuesday, October 1

-Thursday, October 10

-Thursday, October 17

-Tuesday, October 22

-Thursday, October 24

Being a member of the Citizen Police Academy provides behind-the-scenes experiences and knowledge of police work that many never have the chance to encounter. Participants will:

-Engage in practical, real, and meaningful hands-on experiences

-Gain insight into police policies, procedures, and training

-Have first-hand experiences with specialized units (K9, SWAT, Detectives, etc.)

-Be invited to participate in a ride-along with an officer

Eligibility

To become a member of the Citizen Police Academy, applicants must meet the following requirements:

-Be at least 21 years old

-Pass a background check

-Never have been a member of prior Citizen Police Academy classes

-Commit to attending all scheduled training sessions

Proof of residency in the city of Beverly Hills is required by providing one of the following documents:

-California Driver’s License or Identification Card

-Utility bill

-Vehicle registration

Attendance on the first day of the CPA program is mandatory. Failure to attend may result in the termination of your enrollment in the program.

Each applicant must submit a completed application and pass the limited background check in order to become part of the Citizen Police Academy class. The Citizen Police Academy is an 8-week program, held in the Spring and another session in the Fall, with one additional optional training day. Each weekly session is approximately 3 hours long.