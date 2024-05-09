CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, May 7, the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide Division detectives announced the arrest of a 14-year-old murder suspect.

On March 21, around 4:20 a.m., the victim, Kendra McIntyre, was shot while walking near the southeast corner of 70th Street and Figueroa Street. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

South Bureau Homicide Division detectives were assigned the case, and through the course of their investigation, identified a 14-year-old female juvenile as the murder suspect.

On Monday, May 6, detectives took the juvenile into custody at 77th Division station without incident. On Tuesday, May 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against the juvenile.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323) 786-5100. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.