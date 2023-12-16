INGLEWOOD– On Friday, December 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk held a free Pep Rally open to the public ahead of the game. Four time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has been hyping the LA Bowl throughout the week, being involved with the game from the start to finish. Gronkowski will even be giving a live performance of sorts.

Fans and alumni joined Boise State and UCLA spirit squads, bands, and mascots at the Pep Rally held in American Airlines Plaza, adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

The Solid Gold Sound of the UCLA Bruin Marching Band provided an electric first-class experience for UCLA students, alumni, and fans.

It was a Battle of the Bands for the ages. Bruins versus the Broncos.

The Pep Rally is a prelude to Saturday’s big game matching the two colleges in the third annual Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. Fan Fest begins at 2:00, and Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m.

The UCLA Bruins will face the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl on Saturday, December 16 at SoFi Stadium. Gronk will sing the National Anthem.

Adolfo Romero, interim executive director of the L.A. Bowl, said in a statement:

“Rob is one-of-a-kind. He was full of creative ideas to enhance the bowl game for fans and put his mark on it as the host. When he expressed interest in singing the national anthem, we knew this could be a special moment for everyone in attendance.”

The Fan Fest begins on Saturday and is free for ticketed guests. American Airlines Plaza will be transformed into an exciting pregame tailgate atmosphere and will feature music, food trucks, photo opportunities, both teams’ cheerleaders and bands, plus much more to rally fans before kickoff.

Part of what makes college football special is the pagentry and tradition of the school’s. Watching the Solid Gold Sound Marching Band play the iconic 8 Clap-thousands of fans clapped vigorously eight times for a Bruins victory.

Joe and Josephine Bruin, the mighty mascots awoke from their hibernation to ensure a win for their city.

Tune into the LA Bowl on Saturday, December 16 live from the immaculate SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is slated at 4:30 PM, and will air on ABC.