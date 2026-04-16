WESTWOOD—The UCLA PD announced on its Facebook page on April 15 that it launched the OCCS Training Program — a new initiative bringing UCLA’s safety experts directly impact the public.

The program pairs the Office of Emergency Management and UCPD to deliver hands-on training sessions on emergency preparedness, response, and personal safety.

The program provides free, in-person training for UCLA students, faculty, and staff. Each session combines presentation with scenario-based exercises so participants leave with skills they can apply immediately. Each session is one hour. The program currently offers three courses.

All are open to students, faculty, and staff with no prerequisites required. Those course offerings include: Active Assailant, Safety Preparedness and Emergency Preparedness.

To learn more at: www.safety.ucla.edu/safety-training-program.