WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, April 15, the city of West Hollywood announced that Measure E, a Los Angeles County voter-approved Emergency Response and Infrastructure Special Parcel Tax Initiative Ordinance passed in 2024 can provide tax exemption opportunities for eligible residents.

Measure E is a County Measure that supports the Consolidated Fire Protection District of Los Angeles County (District). For Fiscal Year 2026-27, Measure E establishes a parcel tax of $0.0612 per square foot of structural improvements (excluding parking areas) on properties within the district.

Measure E is included in the direct assessment section of property tax bills to support critical public safety needs, including hiring additional firefighters and paramedics, enhancing training, and upgrading emergency response equipment such as helicopters, fire engines, and 911 communication systems, particularly for wildfire prevention and response.

The tax applies to all properties within the district’s service area, including contract cities, such as West Hollywood. It does not apply to cities that operate their own fire departments.

Measure E includes exemptions to support equitable implementation. Low-income seniors 62 years of age and older who own and reside in their home and meet the low-income requirements outlined by the California Department of Housing and Community Development may qualify for a full exemption from the parcel tax; eligible individuals must apply and reapply annually to maintain exemption status.

Properties receiving disaster relief – such as those impacted by wildfires – are not subject to the tax while under that designation. The deadline to apply for the exemption is May 31, 2026.

Residents can review eligibility requirements and apply for the exemption process if applicable. An exemption application form available to assist applicants. Residents can learn more about Measure E and access the exemption application through the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s website at https://fire.lacounty.gov/measure-e.

For more details or for inquiries regarding appeal, exemptions, or applicability, contact the Consolidated Fire Protection District of Los Angeles County Planning Division via email at Fire-Planning@fire.lacounty.gov or by telephone at (323) 881-6151. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.