PASADENA– In a final tune-up prior to the PAC-12 schedule beginning next week, the NO. 24 UCLA Bruins obliterated the North Carolina Central Eagles, 59-7 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, September 16 on a mild day that was a nice respite from the sweltering heat.

It was a carousel of Quarterbacks for the Bruins. Led by Dante Moore, who got off to another fast start-throwing a 67 yard touchdown pass to Wide Receiver Kan Brown on UCLA’s second play of the game showing how deep they are at the position

Moore played for a good chunk of the first half, showing maturity and poise well beyond a Freshman quarterback.

“It is great to have a team win,” Moore said. “I got told about it in a dream last night and to make this actually happen was a dream that came to reality. To have the protections and to have the backfield that we have is truly incredible.”

Moore’s 8 for 12 performance and two touchdowns led the way, but he certainly wasnt the only Bruin who helped soearhead the blowout victory. These three easy wins are reminiscent of the NFL preseason, meaning next week’s game at Utah is the first true test UCLA will face in 2023.

UCLA boasts a number of dynamic, offensive weapons. Carson Steele, T.J. Harden, and Colin Schlee combined for four touchdowns on the ground with over 210 yards rushing.Anthony Adkins led all rushers with just under 100 yards As a team they ran for over 400 yards. While the Eagles front was weak, the Bruins took command of every opportunity.

Backup Collin Schlee ran for a 57-yard touchdown on his first play and was in the game for only four drives.

Third-stringer Ethan Garbers completed a 13-yard pass on his first play, helping the Bruins roll up a 45-point halftime lead.

UCLA had eight running backs with at least one carry. Anthony Adkins led the way with 96 yards on 12 carries, including a third quarter touchdown. Steele added 83 yards and Harden 66.

Colson Yankoff also had a TD to go with his 61 yards.

Bruin Linebacker Laiatu Latu picked off Davius Richard’s pass and returned it to the NCC 1. Running back Carson Steele scored up the middle.

The Bruins put up 35 points in the first 15 minutes, a school record for most points in a quarter.

UCLA scored on its first seven possessions and had a 52-0 halftime advantage. Seven of the eight touchdown drives on Saturday were under 2:40. Five took three plays or less.

Next Saturday, the NO.12 Utah Utes will host the NO. 24 UCLA Bruins at Rice Eccles Stadium. UCLA defeated Utah last season, 42-32 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m.