MALIBU—The city of Malibu issued an emergency alert on Monday, November 1 noting a large rockslide and unstable cliff with the potential for falling rocks at Little Dume Beach (at the end of Cliffside Drive. The public has been advised to avoid the region. Malibu is coordinating with County Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks.

Malibu City Building Safety and Geology staff are inspecting the location to determine further actions, hazards to the public or notifications. The city will send out further updates via the website, alerts, and social media.