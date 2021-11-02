LAUREL CANYON—Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision.

The LAPD reported on Sunday, October 31, at 10:35 p.m., a silver vehicle traveling north on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, north of Strathern Street collided with a pedestrian crossing Laurel Canyon Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver fled in the car traveling north on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, without stopping, identifying themselves, or attempting to render aid as required by law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Drivers are reminded that if involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

The public is reminded that, as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets by doing so in a safe manner, obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks, and obeying the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide details leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.