MALIBU—The upcoming ruling on the Malibu pesticide ban by the coastal commission is set to take place Thursday, May 13, at 9 a.m. The commission will rule on whether or not to allow the city to restrict the use of pesticides. The Malibu City Council passed this measure over a year ago on December 9, 2019.

City Council passed a Local Coastal Program amendment that bans the use of pesticides, including insecticides, rodenticides, or any toxic chemical substance which has the potential to significantly degrade biological resources in the City.

Some advocacy groups have focused on the effects of rodenticides on the different biological life in Malibu, such as Mountain Lions. The upcoming ruling on the Malibu pesticide ban is a key issue to them. In a staff report written by the Coastal Commission, they state, “rodenticides have also caused at least six known mountain lion deaths in the Santa Monica Mountains area.”

The commission is able to make changes to these measures approved by the city council according to the Coastal Commission.

If you have any questions, concerns, or would like to make your voice heard on this ordinance you can contact the Planning department of the city of Malibu at mPlanning@malibucity.org