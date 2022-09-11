PALO ALTO-Just two weeks into the Lincoln Riley era and the Trojans are back in the National Title hunt. This after NO. 10 USC soundly defeated Stanford 41-28, on Saturday, September 10 at Stanford Stadium. USC was led by the three headed monster of Quarterback Caleb Williams, Running Back Travis Dye and Wide Receiver Jordan Addison.

USC’S big three ran wild in the first half scoring touchdowns on their first four series. Williams shredded the Stanford defense going 20 of 27 for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns, His favorite target Jordan Addison hauled in 7 receptions for 172 yards and a pair of TD’s.

Running Back Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a TD. All three of these players are transfers, making USC a contender for the National Championship almost overnight.

The brilliance extended to the defensive side of the ball, as USC got two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — four turnovers that led to 17 points. USC’s defense has forced eight total turnovers this season.

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley explained the Trojans approach to this matchup against their PAC-12 foe.

“We embraced being on the road, our defense was huge forcing the turnovers. USC is about toughness. We are establishing a tough football team,” said Riley.

USC led 35-14 at halftime. Stanford allowed the scorching SC offense 505 total yards as USC improves to 2-0 on the season.

Lake McRee caught the first TD pass of the day by Williams, a 5-yarder, as the Trojans notched their second lopsided win so far after a 66-14 thumping of Rice in the season opener. With Williams’ 19-for-22 performance in that one, the sophomore star has now completed 39 of 49 passes for 590 yards in two games.

USC had lost four out of their last five games at Stanford, making it a very satisfying win. Next week, the USC Trojans host the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Coliseum. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.