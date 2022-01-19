HOLLYWOOD- We are less than a month away from Valentine’s Day……how sad for single people when they find themselves alone, lonely and bored. It is extremely hard when you think you found the one and only to love, then you get disappointed. The break-up, weeks before Valentine’s Day, can be devastating. Especially, if you have been with the same person for a year or longer. You take a chance, open your heart and then you get hurt. It’s extremely mind-boggling when you realize that love never fails, people do. It’s cruel to be dumped anytime of the year, it’s excruciating, however anytime during the holidays is always painful. Yes, I. said it, painful, to have loved and lost. They say things happen for a reason, one door closes and another one opens. No matter, what, it is a painful day for those who have loved and lost.

But only if you allow it, to interfere with your mindset. Always remember the best form of revenge is success. The heartbreak of being tossed around like a Colorado Cobb salad, thrown in the trash and replaced perhaps by someone who is less intelligent, can leave anyone speechless. What is even more painful, even more severe, is when the wrong text ends over to you by mistake. Clearly it was meant for another person. Of course, if you are in a loving relationship, generally, the traditional way of spending Valentine’s Day, is with your significant other. A day that you either buy flowers or receive them, chocolates, dinner and watching movies together.

On February 11, 2022, the film “What About Love,” will be released. The film is about two young people, somewhat wary of love, spend a summer together in Europe making a film about people’s attitude towards love. Tanner and Christian realize that they’re actually filming their own love story, but they have no idea that their film will ultimately save Christian’s life after tragedy strikes them both. The film stars, Sharon Stone, Andy Garcia, Jose Coronado, Marielle Jaffe, Miguel Angel Munoz and many more.

If you are staying at home, the traditional “Valentine’s Day,” movie is always a must-see. In a series of interconnected stories, various Los Angeles residents (Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts) wend their way through the highs and lows of love during a single day. Valentine’s Day it comes every year whether we like it or not. It’s the day when our love lives are put on display. There’s always a chance for romance or disaster. It can be confusing, complicated, but at the end of the day, it’s all about love.

As the holiday unfolds, they experience first dates, longtime commitments, youthful crushes and connections to old flames. The film was directed by Garry Marshall. The screenplay and the story were written by Katherine Fugate.

If you are lacking in the love department, you won’t have Snoop Dogg as your date for Valentine’s Day this year, like last year. He offered last year to be your date, albeit in hologram form. Bottles of Snoop Cali Red, made in collaboration with popular Aussie wine brand 19 Crimes, feature eighth wall technology allowing you to interact with the rapper via your smartphone. This year following his hit cooking show with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg is taking his culinary game to the next level. The rap icon-who already sells cookbooks, cannabis, wine and gin- is planning a hot dog brand that’s begging to happen: Snoop Doggs. Attorneys for the hip-hop legend-real name Calvin Broadus-applied last month at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs,” according to a recent legal filing at the federal trademark office.

Rose’s Scoop: 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio earned more last year than the CEOs of Exxon, Starbucks, McDonald’s and Delta. D’Amelio is TikTok’s #1 ..kidfluencer.