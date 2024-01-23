HOLLYWOOD- Valentine’s Day is only weeks away… every year it’s very sad when single people are alone. Sometimes, it seems that a break-up before Valentine’s Day can be devastating. You take a chance, open your heart and then you get hurt. Sometimes, you need to get a thick skin, to let it go. It can be mind-boggling when you realize that love never fails, people do. It’s cruel to be dumped anytime of the year, however, before Valentine’s Day, its extremely painful. Yes, painful. Only if you allow it, to interfere with your mindset. If you are in a relationship, the traditional way of spending Valentine’s Day, is with your significant other. A day that you either buy flowers or receive them, chocolates, dinner and watching movies together. Of course, nowadays, it’s hard to find someone to shower you with a Cartier necklace. If you have someone like that, hold on tight.

Four of the movies being released on Valentine’s Day are “Madame Web,” an action adventure directed by S.J. Clarkson. The film follows New York paramedic Cassandra Webb (Johnson) as she develops preternatural superpowers after a freak accident, allowing her to see into the future. A clairvoyant and precognitive mutant who first appears to help Spider-Man find a kidnapping victim. The cast stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet and many more. The film is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Adam Merims, and Claire Parker. Early box-office tracking points to anywhere from $25 million-35 million debut. It’s expected, the fact remains that movies like this usually bring in a crowd. The total range is estimated at $56 million -$101 million.

Music lovers will flock to the film “Bob Marley; One Love” being released on Valentine’s Day, by Paramount pictures. The film being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green will attract music lovers and fans of Marley. The biographical musical drama film is also written by the director, Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin, from a story by Winter and Flowers. It is based on the life of reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley, from his rise to fame up until his death in 1981. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley, alongside Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, and James Norton as Chris Blackwell. The weekend forecast for that film is projected at $11-16 million with the domestic range anywhere from $35 million -$69 million.

Another movie being released on Valentine’s Day is “What About Love,” a drama romance directed and produced by Klaus Menzel. The film is about two young people, somewhat wary of love, spend a summer together in Europe making a film about people’s attitude towards love. Tanner and Christian realize that they’re actually filming their own love story, but they have no idea that their film will ultimately save Christian’s life after tragedy strikes them both. The film stars Sharon Stone, Andy Garcia, Jose Coronado and Maia Morgenstern among many stars. Nothing seems to stop Peter (Andy Garcia) a senator from the state of Virginia, focused on his career and political interests. His wife, Liz (Sharon Stone) is a victim of loneliness and contempt in a marriage devastated by the years where alcohol serves as a refuge to prolong his agony.

With the intention of fleeing from this environment, Tanner (Marielle Jaffe), their daughter decides to travel to Spain. On her journey she will meet Christian (Miguel Angel Munoz) who will accompany her on an impromptu trip through Europe in search of images for a documentary she wants to make about love. An accident will leave Tanner’s life hanging by a thread. Peter and Liz move to Europe to save their daughter and debug responsibilities. It was originally supposed to be released last year.

On the 16th of February, the film “Bleeding Love,” is being released. The film was originally scheduled for release last year, it stars real life father and daughter Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor. Directed by Emma Westenberg, it was written by Ruby Caster. A father secretly drives his estranged daughter on a road trip to rehab after she had overdosed. She inherited her fathers addiction problems, after he has started a new family elsewhere. They head to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and in the interim they are forced to confront the issues of their past that have led to their frail relationship, while encountering an array of characters along the way.

Rose’s Scoop: By now, the New Year’s resolution of losing weight has gone out the window. The thought of eating chocolates on Valentine’s Day is something everyone is looking forward to. If you celebrate the day with our loved one, expect to see one of those movies, with buttered popcorn.