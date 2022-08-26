LOS ANGELES- it was an emotional scene outside the Los Angeles Superior courthouse on Wednesday, August 24, as a federal jury reached a verdict awardimg Vanessa Bryant $16 million after members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments are liable for taking and sharing disgusting and gruesome photos of the tragedy which unfolded on January, 26 2020.

On the foggy morning of Sunday January 26, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and nine people in all died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas as they were on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy.

Upon arriving at the still smoking hillside scene, certain members of the LA County deputies and firefighters began snapping photos of the wrecked helicopter. In addition, these pictures included graphic images of their bodies which is absolutely grizzly.

Vanessa Bryant took the stand and shared with the jury the photos of her loved ones caused emotional distress and violated their privacy. Bryant and the other families who lost loved ones are still living in constant fear that these photos will leak online. However, the county has stated the pictures have been destroyed.

The trial lasted 11 days as the jury heard testimony from various deputies and firefighters who admitted sharing these photos with people at bars, another officer was playing a video game and a fire official who showed his coworkers the images at an awards ceremony cocktail hour. The federal jury found both the Sheriff’s and Fire Departments lacked proper policies and training which caused the violation of rights.

Bryant plans to use the money from the lawsuit for her non-profit dedicated to Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. After the verdict was read, Vanessa Bryant burst into tears and hugged her daughter Natalia in the front row. On the witness stand, Bryant testified that she suffers from both panic and anxiety attacks fearing those pictures would surface.

Although she did not make a statement outside the courthouse, she did post an Instagram picture of herself, Kobe and Gigi with the caption: “All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!”