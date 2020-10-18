WESTWOOD — Two men and one woman were injured on Friday, Oct.16, after a vehicle crashed into a Sawtelle hair salon.

Rescuers responded to a report of a crash entrapping two people within the salon. According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey after arriving on the scene, they instead found to be three people. The cohort was transported to a hospital for treatment, with each of them sustaining only minor injuries.

The crash transpired at sometime around 4:15 p.m., on the 11600 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard, near Barry Avenue, with the impact compromising the building’s structure and foundation as well.

Even after a continued search and investigation of the premises, it was not readily discernible as to whether the injured three were either inside the salon, or inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, based on LAFD community twitter alerts.

As of this writing, the story is still developing, and the incident is still under investigation.

