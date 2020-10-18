SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, October 15, Los Angeles County lifted the moratorium on parking enforcement laws, after months of encouraging residents to stay home to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Shortly after the pandemic began earlier this year, moving vehicles to avoid street sweeping, overnight restrictions, peak-hour zones, among other parking laws, has not been as much of a burden, but they will be enforced, with very few exceptions.

If citizens are living inside of their cars, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will not be impounding their cars. They are also delaying the booting and impounding of “scofflaw vehicles,” until the beginning of next year.

The department had discovered, according to a September 17 report, that massive amounts of trash and debris had formed around vehicles, which hadn’t been moved for months, because of the lack of street sweeping.

Due to this development, the city decided that this was a major public health and safety concern, so in an effort to bring normalcy back to the city, they would have to maintain the cleanliness of Los Angeles County.

On top of everything else, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation has also reported that their budget is $85.5 million under water, pointing to the relaxed parking enforcement laws as the major reason for this deficit.

This parking enforcement moratorium officially began on March 16, lasting seven months.