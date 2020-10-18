UNITED STATES−Republican, Eric Early is running for Congress in California’s 28th District to unseat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced on November 3, 2020.

Schiff has served in Congress for nearly 20 years representing California’s 28th District since 2013, California’s 29th District from 2003-2013, California’s 27th Congressional District from 2001-2003, and prior to that, California’s State Senate from 1996-2001.

Congressman Schiff served as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He proposed and led the Impeachment Inquiry of President Donald J. Trump for Article I Abuse of Power and Article II High Crimes and Misdemeanors to which President Trump was exonerated.

According to his web page, Eric Early is not a career politician.

“For 25 years, Eric has fought in the courts to help people stay in their homes and help job creators, businesses and innovators succeed and stay in California while building his own successful law firm. Eric was a candidate in 2018 for California Attorney General against Xavier Becerra, receiving almost one million votes as a first-time candidate,” Eric Early webpage, ericearly.com

Early reportedly worked in the film industry for years working as post-production-supervisor of hundreds of animated Tranzformer G.I. Joe episodes.

Early worked to support his family and attended Southwestern Law School at night. He worked for one of the most prominent law firms in the state of California prior to joining several of his colleagues in starting his own firm, Early, Sullivan, Wright, Gizer, and McRae LLP which are now 30 attorneys strong.

Eric Early is the past President of Southwestern Law School’s entertainment and IP Alumni Association. He has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America every year since 2017 and named Southern California Super Lawyer every year since 2005.

On his web page Early cites Adam Schiff’s absence from his District and declares his own intent to rebuild the 28th District, saying, “We need a Congressman who has the will, desire, skills, and drive to rebuild the District form the Ashes of COVID-19.”

“For the past 20 years, my opponent has been virtually non-existent from the District. He has effectively abandoned us. And for the past 3 years, he has focused full time on removing a President from office. In any event, he completely lacks what it takes to help with the rebirth of our District,” Early continued.

“When I get elected, I will roll up my sleeves, get to work, meet with all stakeholders involved in helping with the rebirth of our District, as well as with officials of the Federal Government, to make our District better and stronger than ever before.”

“I am the only person in the race who remotely has what it takes to do this. My opponent completely lacks the experience, the tools, the will, the desire, the ability, and the skill level to do any of it,” Eric Early said.

Along with an extensive list of endorsements, Early addresses the issues and repeatedly expresses his desire to “get to work” in the 28th District.