HOLLYWOOD HILLS- The Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division requested firefighters to be dispatched to Hawthorn Avenue and Highland Avenue to a reported vehicle fire that was fully engulfed in flames. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:06 p.m. and successfully extinguished the vehicle fire. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to surrounding structures. Officials say the cause of the fire occurred from the car overheating.

An excessive heat warning remained in place at the time of the incident due to temperatures rising up to 100. The excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.