WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Tuesday, June 14, the City of West Hollywood announced that due to rising temperatures they will open the Cooling Center at Plummer Park. West Hollywood activates the Cooling Center when temperatures rise to 90 degrees or above.

The Cooling Center will be open Tuesday, June 15, and Wednesday, June 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; as well as Saturday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Cooling Center is located at the Plummer Park Community Center, Rooms 5 and 6, at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

West Hollywood provides free transportation to Plummer Park through its Cityline service. Cityline is an alternative to the larger bus system and all shuttles are ADA-accessible. Cityline operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shuttles arrive approximately every 30 minutes. Visit www.weho.org/cityline for additional information and a detailed route map.

Additionally, West Hollywood is coordinating with its transit providers to deliver cases of water and boxed fans to homebound residents who are unable to get to a cooling center on high heat days. Fans are limited to residents who are unable to utilize local Cooling Centers, who do not have access to air conditioning in their residence, and who were not previous recipients of this service. For more information on how to participate in this program, visit www.weho.org/socialservices or call the City’s Social Services Division at (323) 848-6510.

Call (323) 848-6530 for more information regarding the City of West Hollywood’s Cooling Center.