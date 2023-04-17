LOS ANGELES—The LAFC defeated the LA Galaxy Saturday, April 15, 3-2. Carlos Vela has now scored a brace in his LAFC’s last two games.

The ball fell to Vela after Galaxy failed to clear their lines during a tussle for possession in the 22th minute. There was nothing fortunate about the finish as he curled the ball into the top left-hand corner of the net from inside the penalty area.

The equalizer for LA Galaxy with 41 minutes came from distance. New Zealand born USA international, Tyler Boyd rounded a defender and fired the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal from beyond 30 yards.

Galaxy will be kicking themselves when they rewatch LAFC’s second goal. Lack a concentration from their own defensive throw in on 68 minutes caused them to give a penalty away out of nothing. Vela sent Jonathan Klinsmann the wrong way.

Jonathan Klinsmann is the son of 1990 German World Cup winner and former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

Two minutes later defender Ryan Hollingshead scored a headed goal from a corner to extend LAFC’s lead to 3-1.

John McCarty made an outstanding save from close range in the 82th minute to prevent a goal from Chicharito.

Chicharito would assist Marco Delgado for a tap in on the 84th minute mark. Despite eight minutes of stoppage time, LAFC would hold on to secure a narrow 3-2 victory.

LAFC are now second in the MLS Western conference with a game in hand over St. Louis. The LA Galaxy are second from bottom and winless.