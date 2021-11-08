SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica revealed that the Los Angeles Army Recruitment Battalion and the California Army National Guard will be on hand for a live streamed and in-person Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. in the North Beach Lot 1, 1550 PCH.

A limited number of seats will be available for in-person participation and the community is asked to view the ceremony live streamed on the city’s YouTube. COVID-19 safety measures will be utilized.

The program will include:

-Posting of the colors

-National anthem

-Remarks from Mayor Sue Himmelrich and Councilmember Gleam Davis

-Remarks from General Curtis Taylor, U.S. Army

-Future soldiers swearing in ceremony

“It is our great fortune to have so many brave men and women in service to our country. They deserve our recognition all year with special honors paid on Veterans Day,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “We proudly join the U.S. Army in this tribute and ask the community to join us virtually to recognize and honor the veterans in our lives and across Santa Monica.”

“The past year and a half have been extremely challenging for our military veterans with the continued pandemic and the fallout from Afghanistan. On this Veterans Day, we challenge you to help us make them feel extra special by showing gratitude and honor for their service,” said Sonki Hong, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica website, November 11 is the day the United States signed the armistice that ended World War I. More than 100,000 Americans died in service of their country. US

For 21 years, the five pillars of the Veterans Memorial in Palisades Park honor each branch of our military, the Army, the Navy, the Marines, the Airforce, and the Coast Guards. The Santa Monica Veterans Memorial symbolizes peace and healing. During the month of November, Santa Monicans are asked to visit the memorial. The November 11 celebration will be held on the deck of the historic Santa Monica Pier.

All unvaccinated persons are asked to wear masks outdoors and all persons who are feeling ill or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not attend. Everyone can watch virtually.