UNITED STATES−As of Wednesday, May 5, Pentagon officials denied parking permits for U.S. Veterans to use the Pentagon parking lot as their meeting place for the annual Memorial Day event to take place in Washington D.C. on May 30.

On April 23, California Republican congressmen, Darrell Issa and Ken Calvert petitioned Robert H. Candido, building manager of the Pentagon, to allow American Veterans (AMVETS) to utilize the Pentagon parking lot as the meeting place on May 30 for the annual Rolling to Remember memorial ride.

This would have been, Rolling to Remember XXXIII. Thirty-three years of honoring MIA/POW soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

News reports indicate that both the Department of Transportation and the Department of Interior had approved the 2021 Rolling to Remember permit. The Pentagon refused the permit reportedly citing COVID as the reason not to allow the outdoor motorcycle demonstration.

"The Pentagon granted a permit to AMVETS for the event in March, however it was later rescinded without explanation."https://t.co/24KfzNUBkE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 4, 2021

In a May 3, press release Congressmen Issa and Calvert denounced the decision of the Biden administration to deny the POW/MIA remembrance ride permit.

“The Biden Administration is making a terrible mistake by blocking a veteran’s charity from the use of the Pentagon parking lot for the Rolling to Remember POW/MIA remembrance motorcycle ride. This last-minute rejection, a first of its kind in more than 30 years, leaves patriotic veterans without a safe alternative,” Congressman Issa explained.

“Leading up to the decision, the Pentagon refused to talk with event organizers. They refused to respond to Congress about this topic. And now they are claiming COVID as an excuse,” Issa continued.

“Just days ago, President Biden hosted a drive-in rally in Georgia. The Rolling to Remember event is no less safe. The only difference is the politics that are denying veterans the opportunity to honor their fallen comrades,” said Issa.

“If patriotic veterans are not welcome at the Pentagon, are they truly welcome anywhere in the Biden Administration?” Issa asked.

Congressman Calvert stated his disappointment in the joint press release as well.

“I’m disappointed by the Pentagon’s denial of AMVET’s permit for the Rolling to Remember event. It’s also frustrating to hear that the Pentagon staff failed to even engage in meaningful discussions to see how this outdoor event could take place in a safe manner. At a time when President Biden can find a way to hold outdoor political events, it’s shocking his administration can’t find a way to help our veterans do the same,” Calvert stated.

Many members of congress and others such as Jerome Bell, Republican congressional candidate for Virginia Beach, Virginia, voiced their disdain for the decision of the Biden administration to cancel the annual AMVET event.

With the cancelling of the AMVETS Rolling to Remember Bike Parade permits, this “President” shows once again that he hates America and the VETERANS who fought for it.#BidenMustGo — Jarome Bell (@JaromeBellVA) May 4, 2021

The following video footage of the 2020 Rolling to Remember is from the Rolling Thunder Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=275615646920070&external_log_id=e546231a-7b25-43ba-98fa-5254aa68498d&q=Rolling%20Thunder%202021%20Ride%20to%20Remember

A brief search indicates that all photos of former President Trump, who is present with U.S. Veterans at past Rolling Thunder demonstrations, have been taken down from Facebook and Twitter.