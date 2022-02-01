WESTWOOD—Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday, January 31 at a Westwood hookah lounge, where two people were injured.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on scene after receiving a call at 1:40 a.m. of a shooting outside the Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant and Hookah Bar.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that the two victims first drove themselves to the nearby UCLA Medical Center prior to reporting the shooting.

Police closed the block of Westwood Boulevard between La Grange Avenue and Missouri Avenue to conduct a proper investigation.

No further information has been reported in reference to the victim’s conditions.

Investigators have yet to release a detailed description of the suspect(s) and whether there was a vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-LAPD-247 (1-877-527-3247) to leave an anonymous tip.