INGLEWOOD—It was absolutely bedlam at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams overcame a 10-point deficit to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, 20-17 on Sunday, January 30. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford proved how valuable and clutch he is in leading the Rams to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Rams kicker Matt Gay nailed a 30-yard field goal with under two minutes left completing the remarkable comeback. The 10-play drive burned nearly five minutes off the clock as the Rams found a way to reach the Super Bowl. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a game ending interception on third down to Rams linebacker Travin Howard on the 49ers final possession.

Stafford threw two pinpoint touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp. Kupp and fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were exceptional. Cooper Kupp had 11 catches for 142 yards and Beckham had nine catches for 113 yards.

This will be Stafford’s first trip to the Super Bowl. He was 31 for 45 with 337 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. The Rams last reached the Super Bowl in 2018, where the New England Patriots captured their sixth victory, 13-3.

The Rams defense smothered the 49ers offense all day long. San Francisco scored once in the second half after going up 10-7 at halftime. Garoppolo found George Kittle for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The failure to score in the second half even as Garoppolo wasn’t sacked once proved to be the key difference in the game.

Los Angeles held the 49ers running game largely in check during their 20-17 win, holding San Francisco to just 50 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Earlier in the AFC Championship, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in overtime, 27-24.

The Rams will be looking for their second Super Bowl title and first since the 1999 season. It would be the Los Angeles Rams first Super Bowl.

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. Winning six in a row was quite an accomplishment for our Bay Area guests. In the end, SoFi will always be RAMS HOUSE! The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13.