SANTA MONICA- Pacific Park will be holding a virtual New Years’ Eve countdown this year on December 31, beginning at 11:30 p.m. The “West Coast New Year’s Eve Countdown 2021 on The Pacific Wheel” will feature a colorful display and a 60-second countdown in huge animated numbers on the Pacific Wheel. After the countdown, the Ferris wheel will display “Happy New Year” in 16 different languages that will include Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, and Portuguese.

“Now, from anywhere in America guests can enjoy the 90-feet tall countdown numbers to ring in the New Year that brilliantly light up 40 feet over the Pacific Ocean atop the Santa Monica Pier. This New Year’s Eve presentation is all about celebrating in safety and in the comfort of your own home or safe space as we all weather the pandemic together,” said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

The Pacific Wheel has 174,000 LED lights mounted on the wheel’s structure. It is also the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel’s lighting system which features 16.7 million color value combinations displaying custom and computer-generated lighting display.

Visit www.pacpark.com/countdown2021 to see options for live streaming the countdown on your TV, computer, or mobile device.