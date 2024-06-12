MALIBU—On Tuesday, June 11, the city of Malibu posted on its website that it is asking visitors to the region this summer to participate in keeping its beaches, mountains, and trails clean.

“Malibu is proud to welcome summertime visitors from near and far to our beautiful beaches and mountains, and we encourage all residents, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to share in the responsibility of making Pacific Coast Highway safer,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “Please help us keep our beaches, trails and neighborhoods safe and clean.”

SUMMER BEACH TEAM PATROLS, MEMORIAL DAY –THROUGH LABOR DAY

The city of Malibu and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Malibu-Lost Hills Station (LASD) have started annual Summer Beach Team patrols funded by the city. Each year from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, LASD patrols Malibu’s beaches on offroad vehicles and trucks to preserve the pristine nature of the beaches and promote a family-friendly atmosphere. Their presence helps curb various crime and safety issues that arise, including the illegal consumption of alcohol. Reducing alcohol consumption on the beaches helps prevent drunk driving on PCH and canyon roads, and helps prevent ocean drowning, fights and other issues that are exacerbated by alcohol use.

ADDITIONAL PATROLS TO MAKE PCH SAFER

After the recent deaths of four Pepperdine students struck by a speeding motorist in October 2023, the city approved a long-term contract with the California Highway Patrol to add three full-time officers to partner with the LASD with traffic enforcement on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. From January to April, CHP officers issued more than 1,200, more than 1,000 of which were for speeding, and LASD Deputies issued 1,793 citations. The highly visible enforcement sends a signal that speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in Malibu and is important during the busy summer season.

SUMMER SAFETY TIPS

The city encourages visitors as well as residents to help keep PCH, canyon roads, beaches and trails safe and clean this summer, with these messages on social media all summer:

-Don’t drink and drive – designate sober drivers or use rideshares or taxis.

-Keep your eyes on the road – don’t text and drive.

-Slow down and watch for pedestrians and cyclists on PCH, and cars pulling in and out of beach parking.

-Pack it in, pack it out – dispose of your trash in trash containers, and if you see litter, please pick it up and throw it away in a trash container.

-Alcohol, dogs and fires are prohibited on beaches in Malibu.

For more details about Malibu’s efforts to address PCH safety, visit the city’s webpage.

SAFE AND RESPONSIBLE BEACH ACCESS IN MALIBU

The city of Malibu encourages safe and responsible use of all public beaches, ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the beautiful coastline while adhering to guidelines that protect both people and the environment.

There are several fully publicly accessible beaches in Malibu that have public parking lots, bathrooms, and staffed lifeguard towers, including Malibu Surfrider, Westward Beach, Point Dume State Beach, and Zuma Beach.

There are plenty of public access paths to beaches that are in between homes, where there are no bathrooms, trash containers or lifeguards. The California Coastal Commission offers a map showing 18 different public access paths in Malibu, available here.

Anyone that is utilizing beach access paths are asked to:

-For safety, whenever possible, park on the ocean side to avoid crossing PCH on foot.

-Stay on the path and off of private property (the public beach area generally begins at the mean high tide line, or where the sand is wet).

-Dogs, alcohol and fires are prohibited.

-Do not leave trash or human waste on the beach.

-Be respectful of residents – keep noise to a minimum.

-There are no lifeguards on duty – beachgoers are responsible for their own safety.

ENJOY JULY 4TH FIREWORKS SAFELY

All personal fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles County. Every year, illegal fireworks cause thousands of injuries, especially among children, they cause house fires and wildfires, and using them can lead to costly fines. For a list of public fireworks displays in Los Angeles County, visit the website, or call (888) 654-FIRE.