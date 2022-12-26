MALIBU—The city of Malibu is asking for volunteers to register for the Los Angeles Homeless Authority’s (LAHSA) 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count occurring in Malibu on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Each year, thousands of volunteers help conduct the Homeless Count, an annual census that counts people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County to inform homelessness policy decisions and better direct resources to be able to address the homelessness crisis. To learn more details and to sign up to volunteer visit the LAHSA website. Volunteers under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The city of Malibu reported on its website, the 2022 Homeless Count, on February 23, 2022, showed 81 people experiencing homelessness in Malibu, or about four individuals per square mile, a large decrease from 2021 and 2020. City staff, Malibu’s Homeless Outreach Team from The People Concern, and community volunteers helped conduct the count on foot and in vehicles. To see the 2022 results for Malibu visit the LAHSA website. Regional results can also be viewed on the website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LAHSA did not conduct the Homeless Count in 2021. An informal count performed by the Malibu Homelessness Working Group showed 157 unhoused people in the region. The decrease in homelessness reflects the positive results of the work by the Malibu Homeless Outreach Team since being enlisted and funded by the city in 2016, in coordination with city staff and the LASD’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST).

For questions about the Homeless Count activity in Malibu, contact Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at 310-456-2489, ext. 236 or lflores@malibucity.org.