UNITED STATES—Vice President and former California Senator, Kamala Harris announced a campaign stop upon her return from her trip to Singapore and Vietnam on Friday, August 27, in support of Governor Gavin Newsom during the final week of his recall election. A total of 14 people are vying for the Governor seat.

Harris and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have encouraged voters to “just vote no,” in California’s recall election on September 14.

Ballots have been mailed to voters, where officers of the Torrance Police Department recovered 300 stolen ballots. Californians who did not receive a ballot in the mail last week are encouraged to call and request their mail-in ballots by contacting city offices. There have been other reports of ballots found in the mail with holes in them.

Voting in the recall election of Gavin Newsom is a simple three-step process. Answer two questions. Question one asks if you believe Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled and the second question asks who you believe should be the next Governor of California. The third part is to just mail the ballot back in.

VP Harris To Help Gavin Newsom’s Recall Effort

Mandatory signatures have been collected in what some call “The Republican Recall.” Democrat and Republican voters have signed the recall as a result of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, where he shut down the state, issued mask mandates and stay-at-home orders for residents and businesses.

The recall effort began after Newsom was spotted with a crowd of his friends at The French Laundry during shutdowns.

“So Biden’s BP is visiting Saigon and then California to try and rescue Gavin — as Afghanistan unravels. All three places are cautionary tales about what happens to places under the influence of left-wing Democrats,” Larry Elder tweeted.