SANTA MONICA—On Monday, November 10, the Santa Monica Police Department reported that on Sunday, November 9, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the area of 3rd Street and Arizona Avenue.

The suspect fled in the stolen white Ford F-550 work truck towing a trailer. As the investigation unfolded, officers learned the suspect was involved in multiple non-injury traffic collisions as he continued northbound on Pacific Coast Highway. Regional law enforcement partners were notified.

The driver was subsequently involved in a collision near Big Rock Drive in Los Angeles County, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot towards the shoreline. Officers, with support from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect has been identified as Walter Albert Fernandez, 40, from Santa Clarita. Impairment is suspected and will be part of the ongoing investigation. Initial reports that noted that Fernandez may have been armed were later determined to be unfounded.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details including dash cam video or cellphone recordings is asked to contact SMPD’s Traffic Investigator, Lantz Lewis at (310) 458-2201 ext. 5311 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-8427.