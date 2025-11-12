HOLLYWOOD—Yes, last week’s episode of “The Oval” ended on a climatic note with Priscilla throwing Sam down a flight of stairs. This week’s episode, ‘The Time is Now’ saw her get some satisfying revenge as Sam was hurt, pretty badly and she dragged his injured self out of their home. I’ve said this before and I will say it again, Priscilla is not one to play with.

We go from that scene to Allan drowning his sorrows with alcohol before receiving a knock on the door from Alonzo begging for cocaine. Allan was stone-faced; realizing that Alonzo thought he was about to make arrangements to get drugs. Alonzo arrived back at The White House with Max questioning his whereabouts.

Priscilla and Nancy chatted about their predicaments with some shocking reveals along the way. Alonzo delivered Victoria with some ‘cocaine,’ little does she know, that ‘cocaine’ is nothing more than some flour that has been toyed with. I loved that Priscilla toyed with Victoria by calling her Simone, and questions were posed that prompted Victoria to hang up on her. Funny, absolutely hilarious; something I needed in my life.

Simone just cannot quit Bobby considering their constant trysts. If Eli discovers what they’ve been doing, oh, he is going to flip out. Bobby learned from Max what Victoria has been up to when it comes to trying to de-escalate the situation involving Hunter. Yeah, there is a little TOO MUCH small talk this episode and not enough actual plotlines moving forward. Allan perked up after receiving a call from Rachel, but she could sense he was blowing her off, but Allan couldn’t really explain he killed someone with his car and covered it up.

What is this flirt-scene between Lilly and Donald? Donald is not into women, and Lilly knows this. I did like seeing Lilly threaten Donald about speaking with reporters about the inner workings at The White House. Tyler Perry you are falling into this trap yet again with senseless scenes, stale dialogue and just absolute boredom. Who cares about Bobby and Simone talking about her relationship with Eli. Simone knows Eli is cheating on her with Victoria and Eli knows Simone is cheating on him with Bobby. What else is there to discuss?

Dale and Sharon visited Kareem’s apartment hoping to locate him but came ‘home’ to a complete mess. Cabinets open, items broken, and discovered a bloody bed and it prompted them to flee, but not before spotting something strange in the walls? A boatload of money and I mean a boatload of funds. Sharon and Dale started to bag up the money. Sharon didn’t want to take all the money, but Dale was thinking just like anyone else, TAKE IT ALL. The question remains: where is Kareem?

Priscilla and Victoria came face-to-face where it was hilarious to see Victoria realize she didn’t have the upper hand that she thought she did. Priscilla was right: Hunter was not going to trust her because her hubby already knew what his wife did when she drugged him in the past. The final moments of the episode witnessed Hunter realizing that Priscilla had come to pay him a visit. Priscilla was not alone, as Max and Hunter were close by. Hunter discovered that time was limited as the strike attack erupted with bullets being fired and Priscilla being caught in the middle of it.

Must say, i didn’t expect that, but next week looks exciting, as battlelines are being drawn, and people’s true colors are shown. Until next week “The Oval” lovers!