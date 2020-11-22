SAN FRANCISCO—The Golden State Warriors plan to reopen the Chase Center for the 2020-2021 NBA season, has been rejected by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Warriors planed to have only 50 percent of fans in attendance at Chase Stadium during live games, the Warriors Owner Joe Lacob, spoke to the city of San Francisco officials, saying he would spend $30 million to test each of the Warriors, their fans, and employees before the basketball games were scheduled to be played. While attending a meeting with Warriors and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, they discussed safety measures to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, advising the team of what procedures must be followed to bring events back to San Francisco in the future.

According to reports Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, said, “We know the Warriors and events at Chase Center are an important part of San Francisco’s economy and our City, and we will continue to work collaboratively with them as we move through the challenging times ahead.”

The Warriors were scheduled to play 17 final games last season but did not play. Joe Lacob said it could cost them $50 million in revenue If no fans are allowed at the games this season, they can also lose another $400 million in income and another estimated $200 million.