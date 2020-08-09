WASHINGTON, DC —Two people died of a gunshot wound on Tuesday, August 4. The detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the case.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. According to the police officers, members of the Fifth District responded to the scene for the report of a shooting at about 8:46 p.m. and saw a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a hospital by the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The second victim was identified as 28-year-old Jakeem Chandler, of Danville, VA, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and losing consciousness. The victim was located in a hallway of a residential building and later died in the hospital.

Montrell Lucas, 18-year-old, of Alexandria, VA, was another victim located in the same residential building. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and died on the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The police gathered the information and inferred that the offense occurred inside the residence.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.