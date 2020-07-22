HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A water main break in East Hollywood left a garage flooded and affected several customers on July 18, as well as shutting down a street in the process of controlling the incident.

The damage was caused by a 12-inch water main that broke for reasons that have still not been identified. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power received the reports at 6:30 A.M. in the area of Vermont Avenue and Clinton Street.

Albert Rodriguez, spokesman for LADWP, stated that around 30 customers in the area would be without water until the projected time of 7 P.M. that day for repairs to be concluded. He added, “and we do have some minor damage on Vermont Avenue.”

Among the damages was an underground garage that suffered flooding. Southbound lanes of Vermont Avenue, from Melrose Avenue to Clinton Street, were shut down to allow for the LADWP crew to come in and repair the break.

The age of the water main was not disclosed.