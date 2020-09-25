WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, September 21, the City Council of the City of West Hollywood approved an Urgency Ordinance. The ordinance amends provisions of the Residential Eviction Moratorium and extends the Commercial Eviction Moratorium in accordance with state law.

On September 1, Governor Newsom signed AB 3088, also known as COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, “the Act.” The state law extends the period of protection from eviction to tenants for nonpayment of rent through January 31, 2021 if tenants comply with set requirements.

Under the Act, tenants cannot be evicted because of owed rent in relation to a COVID-19 hardship accrued between March 4, 2020 and August 31, 2020. Though tenants have to provide a declaration of hardship upon notice from their landlord. Between September 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021, tenants who receive a notice from their landlords must pay at least 25% of the rent due before January 31, 2021, to avoid eviction.

The City of West Hollywood will hold an informational webinar about residential eviction protections on Wednesday, September 30, at 3:30 p.m. To register, visit: app.livestorm.co/city-of-west-hollywood/west-hollywood-residential-eviction-moratorium-update.

Additional information about renting in West Hollywood is available at weho.org/rent.