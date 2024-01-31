WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Tuesday, January 30 that in observance of Presidents’ Day, City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The following parking regulations will not be enforced on Monday, February 19:

-Parking Meters and associated time limits

-Peak Hour Towing Restrictions

-Street Sweeping

Permit Parking and all other parking regulations will be enforced. The enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Visitor parking permits may be obtained at the Kings Road Parking Garage.