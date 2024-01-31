MALIBU—On Monday, January 29, the city of Malibu noted on its website that non-profit organizations that benefit the Malibu community are invited to apply for Malibu’s General Fund Grant Program for fiscal year 2024-2025.

Applications are accepted now through Friday, March 29 by 4:30 p.m. For additional information about the program and the application can be found at www.MalibuCity.org/GeneralFund.

Applications submitted are reviewed by the City Council Administration and Finance Subcommittee in mid-Spring. The Subcommittee makes recommendations to the City Council for award during the annual budget approval process each June.