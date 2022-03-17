WEST HOLLYWOOD—The WeHo Pride Parade will take place from June 3 thru June 5 at West Hollywood Park. The Pride Parade will start at noon and will make its way along Santa Monica Boulevard. The city will release more details as the event nears.

This parade follows West Hollywood’s split from LA Pride in July 2020. At the time, Christopher Street West, the non-profit that organized LA Pride for more than 30 years, told the West Hollywood City Council that they intended to move the parade outside of the city.

WeHo Pride will feature OUTLOUD: Raising Voices, which is a three-day LGBTQ concert series. Headliners, artist lineup, and ticket information has yet to be disclosed.

The city launched forms for applicants that want to participate in WeHo Pride. Participants can apply by: either activating a designated space in the event area for WeHo Pride Weekend or request city funding for a unique event, produced entirely by a community group. Applications will be reviewed by the city and a limited number of approved groups will be chosen as participants.

The deadline to apply to receive funding for a community event is at 5 p.m., March 31. For more information, contact Megan Reath, event services supervisor, 323-848-6495 or mreath@weho.org.