WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood’s Parking Services Division is working on improvements for residents, businesses, and community members who utilize the city’s parking website area at www.weho.org/parking for permits and citations.

In December 2022, West Hollywood will upgrade technology and install new software systems to make parking services easier to use and navigate. According to the city of West Hollywood website, the goal is to save time and improve the experience for members of the community.

From Thursday, December 8 thru Monday, December 12, the permit and citation portions of the parking area of the city’s website will be inaccessible.

“The City understands that this is an inconvenience and it is grateful for patience as it completes efforts to make changes,” reads a statement from the press release.

West Hollywood’s new parking software system is anticipated to launch on Monday, December 12 via www.weho.org/parking.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Parking Systems Software and Technology Upgrade call (323) 848-6578. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.