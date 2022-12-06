MALIBU—The city is hosting its Santa Paws event on Sunday, December 11 for two-legged and four-legged community members from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon.

Reservations are recommended for this free, family and animal-friendly event. Dogs must be on a leash and under control of their owner at all times.

Humans and their four-legged best friends attending will receive a give-away bag and can sign up for the fun Ugly Holiday Sweater Parade. Treats will be provided for people and pups. Local pet businesses and Community Class Dog Obedience instructors from Canine Logic will have information booths. Participants and their dog can get a photo with Santa from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Attendees can make a donation to support a local animal shelter. A complete list of suggested donation items is available at www.MalibuCity.org/HappyHolidays. Holiday attire is encouraged.

For more details visit www.MalibuCity.org/HappyHolidays or call 310-317-1364. Register for the event at www.MalibuCity.org/Register.