WEST HOLLYWOOD—On August 13, management from the Wrapstar restaurants announced that they are closing the doors of their WEHO store located at 8593 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following message may be found on the doors of the former Wrapstar, West Hollywood location and on their website.



“Dear Wrapstar Customers,



We regret to inform you that we are closing this location due to low traffic and higher operating costs in the area. We are so appreciative of everyone’s support and the amazing review we have received from you.



We invite you to visit us online @ wrapstarla.com and at our other locations:



9533 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210



9426 Washington Blvd. Culver City CA 90232



[Both the Beverly Hills and the Culver City locations are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.]



With Gratitude,



The Wrapstar Family

The restaurant advertises that they have, “reinvented the salad.” A full menu with both vegetable and flour tortillas with a large variety of meat and or vegetable fillings.

Canyon News did reach out to Wrapstar management for more information, but did not hear back in time for print.