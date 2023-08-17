WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that they will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in West Hollywood on Friday, August 18. The location where the checkpoint will be established is undisclosed and will be conducted between 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The department indicated that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data that shows frequent incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

According to LACSD, the purpose of the announcement is to raise public awareness about the hazards of drinking while intoxicated and to encourage sober, designated drivers in addition to removing those driving under the influence off the road to ensure the safety of other drivers and pedestrians alike.

On July 22, LACSD conducted a DUI checkpoint which resulted in the arrests of two adults on suspicion of driving under the influence. A total of 1,380 drivers came through the checkpoint and 948 were screened. 9 drivers were cited and released for other violations, including driving with a suspended or revoked license.

LACSD warns the public that impaired driving is not just induced by alcohol. Some prescription medications as well as over-the-counter-drugs can affect one’s ability to drive safely. Even though both medical and recreational use of marijuana is legal in the State of California, driving while under the influence of marijuana is also a crime.

First-time offenders found to be under the influence can result in an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and can result in a suspended license.

This program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Back in 2019, musician Noah Benardout, 24, was killed by a vehicle following a collision caused by a drunk driver who was identified as Jacob D. Gralitzer. He was attending a Viacom employee premiere party for the now-cancelled Comedy Central late night talk show Lights Out with David Spade. Gralitzer became intoxicated and then proceeded to get inside of a vehicle and drove through the streets of West Hollywood at high speeds. His car hit Benardout and he sustained blunt force trauma to his head. Benardout died as a result of the injury.

The West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has the following safety tips: