WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Thursday, March 18, the City of West Hollywood announced that they have opened the application window for the 2021 Youth Scholarship Program. Applications are being accepted until Friday, May 7.

The program awards $2,000 to graduating high school students who are currently West Hollywood residents and who are pursuing a post-secondary education at an accredited university, college, or trade school. Students must have completed at least 150 verified hours of community service in order to be considered for the program.

The West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program was created in 2007 to supports local students interested in pursuing their education beyond high school. Scholarship funds come entirely from individual and community donations. So far 40 students have been awarded the scholarship since the program began. Those wishing to donate to the program may do so at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco.

“The Youth Scholarship program helps address the rising costs of post-secondary education for students and their families while encouraging young people to perform community service,” the City said in an official announcement. $2,000 scholarships are awarded to West Hollywood students that have met the eligibility criteria including 150 hours of community service. The scholarship money can be used for any expense incurred in pursuing education at an accredited college, university or trade/vocational school.”

More information is available at www.weho.org/services/social-services/youth-scholarship-program.