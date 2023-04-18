WEST HOLLYWOOD—Effective Wednesday, April 12, the Holloway Motel property located at 8465 Santa Monica Boulevard was acquired by the city of West Hollywood. It will operate as the Holloway Interim Housing Program to provide comprehensive services and a supportive space for people experiencing homelessness to transition into stable housing.

According to a news release from the city’s website, the Holloway Interim Housing Program will provide “a safe, supportive space for people experiencing homelessness to stay 90 days, giving residents support and time to transition off the streets and into housing.”

The motel property will be managed and operated via a partnership with Ascencia, a nonprofit homeless services agency that provides comprehensive case management and supportive services, and uphold safety for program participants.

In the coming months, West Hollywood and its architectural and construction partners will focus on completing the design, planning, permitting, and construction process to bring the structure up to code so it is safe for program participants, Ascencia staff, and the surrounding region.

In June 2022, West Hollywood received a State of California Housing and Community Development Homekey grant in the amount of $6,007,661, and the West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the property to be converted into an interim housing program. The Holloway Interim Housing Program will be funded through state and regional resources that are matched by the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

By purchasing the Holloway Motel, and converting it into interim housing, the city will make progress on the goals of its Homeless Initiative, created in 2016, and double West Hollywood’s available interim housing beds for adults in an expedient and cost-effective manner. The Holloway Interim Housing Program builds on more than 30 years of city efforts to partner with local agencies to provide social services to community members experiencing homelessness. It is designed to be responsive to the unique needs of its community members, drawing on West Hollywood’s proud history of inclusivity and empathy in service delivery.

“The Holloway Interim Housing Program is a collaborative, common-sense solution that responds to community needs,” affirmed Mayor Sepi Shyne. “True stakeholder collaboration is key to the success of this program, and we’re responding to the community’s priorities by directly addressing the issues related to homelessness. This paves the way for city governments to cultivate a nurturing, empathetic community that uplifts and enhances the quality of life for every community member.”

“West Hollywood is committed to providing comprehensive assistance to people experiencing homelessness and addressing the needs of its diverse community. The City’s Homeless Initiative addresses homelessness with a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency, collaborative response, working in close partnership with nonprofit social services providers, the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, and Los Angeles County agencies,” states the press release.

To report concerns about a community member who is homeless, contact the West Hollywood Homeless Initiative Concern Line at (323) 848-6590. If the concern requires time-sensitive assistance during nights or weekends contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.

Additional details can be found at www.weho.org/holloway. For more information about the Homeless Initiative, please contact Corri Planck, West Hollywood Strategic Initiatives Manager, at (323) 848-6430 or cplanck@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.