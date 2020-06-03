WEST HOLLYWOOD — Following a City Council approval to extend the eviction moratorium, West Hollywood has partnered with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) to offer “Mediation Services” for business tenants and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The partnership was announced on Friday, May 29 in a press release issued by the city, located on the WHCC’s website.

“‘Mediation Services’ are a pragmatic way to amicably resolve differences and avoid the time and expense of costly future litigation,” the release says.

The services are complimentary, and business tenants must be located within the city of West Hollywood to be eligible. Tenants and landlords who agree to participate must submit an Intake Form.

“These services aim to help tenants and landlords reach mutually agreeable settlements to help structure rent deferral and reductions, agree to other lease amendments, and where warranted, to help businesses reopen and stay in business and help landlords best maintain leases with good tenants and preserve their properties,” the statement says.

The program will offer the parties involved one 3 to 4-hour session. If parties are unable to resolve issues within the session’s timeframe, they are “encouraged to continue mediation to resolution by directly contracting with your mediator at negotiable rates.”

According to the program’s website, parties involved can expect a timeline and terms of rent reduction and/or a deferral payment agreement, if the issue is resolved.

Tenants are expected to provide documents that prove a loss of income related to the current health crisis; landlords will be encouraged to provide the length of time or schedule of the payback agreement.