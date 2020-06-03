CALIFORNIA—Los Angeles County has announced that June 3 curfew has been extended to start at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on June 4. This is the fourth consecutive night that the County has implemented a curfew; however, previous curfews began at 6 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

The County announced that curfew will start later because it “assesses public safety needs on a daily basis.”

Other cities have implemented stricter curfews.

In Beverly Hills, the Business District’s curfew begins at 1 p.m. on June 3 and ends at 6 a.m. June 4. The Citywide curfew begins at 4 p.m. on June 3 and ends at 6 a.m. June 4.

Santa Monica’s curfew begins at 6 p.m. June 3 and ends at 6 a.m. June 4.

Culver City’s curfew will also begin at 6 p.m. June 3 to 6 a.m. June 4.

According to the County, the curfew does not apply to peace officers, firefighters, National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area, emergency medical services personnel, individuals traveling to and from work, individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project, credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering, people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter, and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The curfew bans people from being on public streets, alleys, parks or any public place.

Click here for up-to-date information on curfew in L.A. County.