WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, May 16 the West Hollywood City Council approved a motion to add four positions to the city’s budget for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department services. The positions include one Entertainment Deputy Policing Sergeant, two non-sworn Public Information Officer/Community Liaison positions, and one Sheriff’s Deputy.

The item is posted as part of the meeting agenda and the meeting is available for viewing on the City’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

In June 2022, the city council added 30 unarmed security ambassadors to conduct foot patrol in the neighborhood.

The motion includes an option for the city council to consider adding another sheriff’s deputy following a community safety update meeting in December 2022.

“The safety and well-being of our community is the City of West Hollywood’s top priority. We’re seeing that crime is trending downward in 2023 from 2022 levels. We’re deeply committed to continuing that trend and making sure our city is safe,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne.

“We are continuing to work proactively with our community safety partners. There are more Block by Block security ambassadors than ever before and our Sheriff’s community policing team is out during days and our entertainment policing team is out at night so that West Hollywood is a safe place to live, work, and visit around the clock.”

The Block by Block Security Ambassadors Hotline provides access to free, 24/7 support by phone at (833) WEHO-BBB / (833) 934-6222 or by phone and text message at (323) 821-8604. For additional information, visit www.weho.org/bbb.

West Hollywood contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement and the Los Angeles County Fire Department for fire protection. For anyone with public safety concerns, contact the Sheriff’s Station 24/7 at (310) 855-8850. In an emergency, always call 911. For additional information about Community Safety programs in West Hollywood, visit www.weho.org/publicsafety.

For additional information about Neighborhood & Business Safety programs in West Hollywood, visit www.weho.org/code.

For more details contact West Hollywood Director of Community Safety Danny Rivas at (323) 848-6424 or drivas@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.

Written By Rob Aungier and Casey Jacobs