WEST HOLLYWOOD—On August 15, 2025, deputies assigned to the West Hollywood Sheriff Station arrived in the area surrounding Westmount Drive and Rosewood Avenue in response to a report that a bicyclist had been assaulted. On May 6, the West Hollywood Sheriff Station announced that a suspect in the case had been arrested.

The suspect was arrested in Los Angeles County by officers from the Major Crimes Bureau and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station.

During the assault, the bicyclist claimed he was riding a bicycle when the suspect threw a knife from a vehicle hitting him in the neck. Investigators commenced an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect. The name of the suspect has not been released to the public or details on where the individual was arrested.