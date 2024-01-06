WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, January 4, the city of West Hollywood indicated in a news release that are alerting landlords about the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program.

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out about a recent announcement from Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) regarding the availability of $68,666,000 in grants to qualified landlords with property located within Los Angeles County, excluding the City of Los Angeles, through its Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program.

The City of West Hollywood is in Los Angeles County and this program will provide direct financial assistance to landlords to help them mitigate the detrimental economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in tenants’ inability to stay current on rent.

Grant awards may be used to cover eligible expenses incurred from April 1, 2022 to present on a rolling basis. Eligible expenses include qualifying unpaid rental debt and any other substantiated related expenses, such as utilities.

While any eligible landlord can apply, those who meet specific criteria outlined on the County’s website will be prioritized.

For eligibility criteria, required documents, tips for applying, and instructions on how to complete and submit the application, please visit the LA County Rent Relief website at https://lacountyrentrelief.com.

The City of West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization Division provides resources, tools, and information for tenants and landlords in the City of West Hollywood. For more information, please contact the Rent Stabilization Division at (323) 848-6450 or at rsd@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.